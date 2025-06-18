Insider Sale: Director at $INDI Sells 11,841 Shares

Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh, a director at $INDI, sold 11,841 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $40,496. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 119,857 shares of this class of $INDI stock.

$INDI Insider Trading Activity

$INDI insiders have traded $INDI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INDI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD MCCLYMONT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 115,754 shares for an estimated $346,686 .

. MICHAEL WITTMANN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 61,682 shares for an estimated $203,304 .

. SONALEE ELIZABETH PAREKH sold 11,841 shares for an estimated $40,496

KANWARDEV RAJA SINGH BAL (SVP Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,473 shares for an estimated $10,038 .

. ICHIRO AOKI (President) sold 2,605 shares for an estimated $7,554

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$INDI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $INDI stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$INDI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INDI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $INDI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $INDI forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.