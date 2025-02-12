Insider Sale: Director at $INDB Sells 640 Shares

Donna L Abelli, a director at $INDB, sold 640 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $44,819. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,516 shares of this class of $INDB stock.

$INDB Insider Trading Activity

$INDB insiders have traded $INDB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INDB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$INDB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $INDB stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

