Insider Sale: Director at $INDB Sells 640 Shares

Donna L Abelli, a director at $INDB, sold 640 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $44,819. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,516 shares of this class of $INDB stock.
$INDB Insider Trading Activity
$INDB insiders have traded $INDB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INDB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DONNA L ABELLI sold 640 shares for an estimated $44,819
$INDB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $INDB stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 700,882 shares (-50.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,443,152
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 137,604 shares (-13.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,832,800
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 125,068 shares (+1697.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,395,270
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 124,398 shares (+5.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,355,653
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 120,451 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,122,267
- INVESCO LTD. removed 109,347 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,465,688
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 101,395 shares (+73.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,995,486
