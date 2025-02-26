Insider Sale: Director at $ILLR Sells 25,000 Shares

Robert E. Jr. Diamond, a director at $ILLR, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $25,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 319,275 shares of this class of $ILLR stock.

$ILLR insiders have traded $ILLR stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ILLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT E. JR. DIAMOND has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 921,869 shares for an estimated $1,969,415 .

. BRIAN CHUNG YAU CHAN sold 14,040 shares for an estimated $45,992

YUN PUN FELIX WONG sold 500 shares for an estimated $2,000

