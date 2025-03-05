Insider Sale: Director at $IIPR Sells 7,599 Shares

David Stecher, a director at $IIPR, sold 7,599 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $536,109. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 85.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,346 shares of this class of $IIPR stock.

$IIPR Insider Trading Activity

$IIPR insiders have traded $IIPR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IIPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID STECHER sold 7,599 shares for an estimated $536,109

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IIPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $IIPR stock to their portfolio, and 240 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.