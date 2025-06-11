Insider Sale: Director at $IDCC Sells 400 Shares

JEAN F RANKIN, a director at $IDCC, sold 400 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $90,348. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 27,559 shares of this class of $IDCC stock.

$IDCC Insider Trading Activity

$IDCC insiders have traded $IDCC stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 96 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAWRENCE LIREN CHEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 111,782 shares for an estimated $23,097,296 .

. RICHARD BREZSKI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 31,530 shares for an estimated $6,757,299 .

. STEWART D HUTCHESON has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,398 shares for an estimated $1,797,393 .

. EEVA K. HAKORANTA (Chief Licensing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,150 shares for an estimated $1,121,107 .

. JEAN F RANKIN has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,285 shares for an estimated $734,622 .

. RAJESH PANKAJ (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $697,977 .

. JOSHUA D. SCHMIDT (CLO & Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,781 shares for an estimated $388,262 .

. SAMIR ARMALY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 779 shares for an estimated $176,456 .

. DEREK K ABERLE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 692 shares for an estimated $156,676 .

. JOHN A KRITZMACHER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 519 shares for an estimated $117,632.

$IDCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 262 institutional investors add shares of $IDCC stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

