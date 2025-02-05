Insider Sale: Director at $HWBK Sells 3,707 Shares

Jonathan Holtaway, a director at $HWBK, sold 3,707 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $121,960. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 376,723 shares of this class of $HWBK stock.

$HWBK Insider Trading Activity

$HWBK insiders have traded $HWBK stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN HOLTAWAY has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 30,790 shares for an estimated $958,028 .

. FRANK E. BURKHEAD has made 1 purchase buying 100 shares for an estimated $2,184 and 1 sale selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $95,595 .

and 1 sale selling 3,000 shares for an estimated . SHAWNA M. HETTINGER purchased 21 shares for an estimated $506

$HWBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $HWBK stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

