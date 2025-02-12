News & Insights

Insider Sale: Director at $HWBK Sells 2,682 Shares

February 12, 2025 — 01:30 pm EST

Jonathan Holtaway, a director at $HWBK, sold 2,682 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $88,264. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 366,598 shares of this class of $HWBK stock.

$HWBK Insider Trading Activity

$HWBK insiders have traded $HWBK stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JONATHAN HOLTAWAY has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 41,031 shares for an estimated $1,295,404.
  • FRANK E. BURKHEAD has made 1 purchase buying 100 shares for an estimated $2,184 and 1 sale selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $95,595.
  • SHAWNA M. HETTINGER purchased 21 shares for an estimated $506

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HWBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $HWBK stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


