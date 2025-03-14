Insider Sale: Director at $HURN Sells 55 Shares

James H Roth, a director at $HURN, sold 55 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $7,993. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 64,921 shares of this class of $HURN stock.

$HURN Insider Trading Activity

$HURN insiders have traded $HURN stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HURN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

C. MARK HUSSEY (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 27,672 shares for an estimated $4,037,740 .

. JAMES H ROTH has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 27,284 shares for an estimated $3,738,846 .

. H EUGENE LOCKHART has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 18,752 shares for an estimated $2,654,238 .

. JOHN MCCARTNEY has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,067 shares for an estimated $703,554 .

. DEBRA ZUMWALT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 444 shares for an estimated $51,126 .

. EKTA SINGH-BUSHELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 198 shares for an estimated $22,799.

$HURN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $HURN stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

