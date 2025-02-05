Insider Sale: Director at $HURN Sells 500 Shares

JOHN MCCARTNEY, a director at $HURN, sold 500 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $62,575. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 56,188 shares of this class of $HURN stock.

$HURN Insider Trading Activity

$HURN insiders have traded $HURN stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HURN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES H ROTH has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,180,812 .

. H EUGENE LOCKHART has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,252 shares for an estimated $712,352 .

. C. MARK HUSSEY (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $412,535 .

. JOHN MCCARTNEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $186,305 .

. DEBRA ZUMWALT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 666 shares for an estimated $74,418 .

. EKTA SINGH-BUSHELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 198 shares for an estimated $22,799.

$HURN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $HURN stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

