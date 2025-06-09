Insider Sale: Director at $HURN Sells 400 Shares

HUGH E III SAWYER, a director at $HURN, sold 400 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $57,967. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 24,598 shares of this class of $HURN stock.
$HURN Insider Trading Activity
$HURN insiders have traded $HURN stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HURN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES H ROTH has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 38,567 shares for an estimated $5,541,928.
- C. MARK HUSSEY (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 27,672 shares for an estimated $4,037,740.
- H EUGENE LOCKHART has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 18,750 shares for an estimated $2,729,570.
- JOHN MCCARTNEY has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 6,067 shares for an estimated $851,884.
- JOY BROWN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 668 shares for an estimated $100,026.
- DEBRA ZUMWALT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 445 shares for an estimated $59,602.
- HUGH E III SAWYER sold 400 shares for an estimated $57,967
- EKTA SINGH-BUSHELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 199 shares for an estimated $26,659.
$HURN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $HURN stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 719,199 shares (+149.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,169,096
- FMR LLC added 310,681 shares (+1297.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,567,189
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 240,510 shares (-44.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,501,159
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 199,978 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,686,844
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC removed 166,400 shares (-28.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,870,079
- SUNRIVER MANAGEMENT LLC removed 144,689 shares (-29.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,755,637
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 124,506 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,471,115
$HURN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HURN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025
$HURN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HURN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HURN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $172.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $165.0 on 03/26/2025
- An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $180.0 on 03/04/2025
