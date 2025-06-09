Insider Sale: Director at $HURN Sells 400 Shares

HUGH E III SAWYER, a director at $HURN, sold 400 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $57,967. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 24,598 shares of this class of $HURN stock.

$HURN Insider Trading Activity

$HURN insiders have traded $HURN stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HURN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES H ROTH has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 38,567 shares for an estimated $5,541,928 .

. C. MARK HUSSEY (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 27,672 shares for an estimated $4,037,740 .

. H EUGENE LOCKHART has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 18,750 shares for an estimated $2,729,570 .

. JOHN MCCARTNEY has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 6,067 shares for an estimated $851,884 .

. JOY BROWN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 668 shares for an estimated $100,026 .

. DEBRA ZUMWALT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 445 shares for an estimated $59,602 .

. HUGH E III SAWYER sold 400 shares for an estimated $57,967

EKTA SINGH-BUSHELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 199 shares for an estimated $26,659.

$HURN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $HURN stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HURN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HURN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

$HURN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HURN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HURN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $172.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $165.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $180.0 on 03/04/2025

