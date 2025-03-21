Insider Sale: Director at $HURN Sells 3,228 Shares

James H Roth, a director at $HURN, sold 3,228 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $483,748. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 56,279 shares of this class of $HURN stock.
$HURN Insider Trading Activity
$HURN insiders have traded $HURN stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HURN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES H ROTH has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 35,926 shares for an estimated $5,028,835.
- C. MARK HUSSEY (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 27,672 shares for an estimated $4,037,740.
- H EUGENE LOCKHART has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 18,752 shares for an estimated $2,654,238.
- JOHN MCCARTNEY has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,067 shares for an estimated $703,554.
- DEBRA ZUMWALT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 444 shares for an estimated $51,126.
- EKTA SINGH-BUSHELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 198 shares for an estimated $22,799.
$HURN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $HURN stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 127,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,804,900
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 124,506 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,471,115
- SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 118,660 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,898,342
- TI-TRUST, INC added 98,156 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,196,864
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 89,881 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,168,613
- F/M INVESTMENTS LLC removed 69,819 shares (-67.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,675,708
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 69,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,500,300
$HURN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HURN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HURN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $180.0 on 03/04/2025
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $150.0 on 02/03/2025
