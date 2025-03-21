Insider Sale: Director at $HURN Sells 3,228 Shares

James H Roth, a director at $HURN, sold 3,228 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $483,748. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 56,279 shares of this class of $HURN stock.

$HURN Insider Trading Activity

$HURN insiders have traded $HURN stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HURN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES H ROTH has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 35,926 shares for an estimated $5,028,835 .

. C. MARK HUSSEY (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 27,672 shares for an estimated $4,037,740 .

. H EUGENE LOCKHART has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 18,752 shares for an estimated $2,654,238 .

. JOHN MCCARTNEY has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,067 shares for an estimated $703,554 .

. DEBRA ZUMWALT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 444 shares for an estimated $51,126 .

. EKTA SINGH-BUSHELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 198 shares for an estimated $22,799.

$HURN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $HURN stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HURN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HURN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HURN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $180.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $150.0 on 02/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.