Insider Sale: Director at $HURN Sells 12,500 Shares

H EUGENE LOCKHART, a director at $HURN, sold 12,500 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $1,875,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 50.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,172 shares of this class of $HURN stock.

$HURN Insider Trading Activity

$HURN insiders have traded $HURN stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HURN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

H EUGENE LOCKHART has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 18,752 shares for an estimated $2,610,839 .

. JAMES H ROTH has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,432,872 .

. JOHN MCCARTNEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $186,305 .

. DEBRA ZUMWALT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 444 shares for an estimated $51,126 .

. EKTA SINGH-BUSHELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 198 shares for an estimated $22,799.

$HURN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $HURN stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

