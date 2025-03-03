Insider Sale: Director at $HTBK Sells 4,000 Shares

Jack W Conner, a director at $HTBK, sold 4,000 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $42,080. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 108,512 shares of this class of $HTBK stock.

$HTBK Insider Trading Activity

$HTBK insiders have traded $HTBK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK W CONNER sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $42,080

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HTBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $HTBK stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.