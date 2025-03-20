Insider Sale: Director at $HSIC Sells 2,604 Shares

News & Insights

PHILIP A LASKAWY, a director at $HSIC, sold 2,604 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $184,998. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 24,805 shares of this class of $HSIC stock.

$HSIC Insider Trading Activity

$HSIC insiders have traded $HSIC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL S ETTINGER (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 12,240 shares for an estimated $918,000
  • BRADFORD C CONNETT (CEO, NA Distribution Group) sold 4,036 shares for an estimated $287,161
  • PHILIP A LASKAWY sold 2,604 shares for an estimated $184,998

$HSIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $HSIC stock to their portfolio, and 321 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HSIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HSIC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Johnson Rice issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/08/2024
  • Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/08/2024

$HSIC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HSIC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HSIC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Daniel Rich from CFRA set a target price of $67.0 on 10/15/2024
  • Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI set a target price of $74.0 on 10/08/2024

