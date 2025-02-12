Insider Sale: Director at $HQY Sells 1,998 Shares

ROBERT W SELANDER, a director at $HQY, sold 1,998 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $223,520. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 78,219 shares of this class of $HQY stock.

$HQY Insider Trading Activity

$HQY insiders have traded $HQY stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HQY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STUART B. PARKER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,417,900 .

. JON KESSLER (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 29,749 shares for an estimated $2,332,992 .

. ROBERT W SELANDER has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 22,250 shares for an estimated $2,162,364 .

. ELIMELECH ROSNER (EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,165 shares for an estimated $1,225,724 .

. DEBRA CHARLOTTE MCCOWAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $477,800

FRANK CORVINO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,286 shares for an estimated $199,938.

$HQY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $HQY stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

$HQY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HQY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HQY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 11/07.

