Insider Sale: Director at $HOV Sells 750 Shares

Robin Stone Sellers, a director at $HOV, sold 750 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $82,490. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 18,380 shares of this class of $HOV stock.

$HOV Insider Trading Activity

$HOV insiders have traded $HOV stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD A KANGAS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $792,185 .

. ROBIN STONE SELLERS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,477 shares for an estimated $272,891.

$HOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $HOV stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HOV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOV in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Zelman & Assoc issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/12/2025

