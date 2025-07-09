Insider Sale: Director at $HOV Sells 750 Shares

Robin Stone Sellers, a director at $HOV, sold 750 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $82,490. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 18,380 shares of this class of $HOV stock.
$HOV Insider Trading Activity
$HOV insiders have traded $HOV stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD A KANGAS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $792,185.
- ROBIN STONE SELLERS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,477 shares for an estimated $272,891.
$HOV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $HOV stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 131,379 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,756,695
- STATE STREET CORP removed 48,178 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,044,718
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 30,346 shares (-46.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,177,529
- WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 29,860 shares (+84.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,126,640
- UBS GROUP AG added 27,051 shares (+37.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,832,510
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 26,362 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,760,365
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 19,182 shares (-36.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,008,547
$HOV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOV in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Zelman & Assoc issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/12/2025
