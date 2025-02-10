Insider Sale: Director at $HNVR Sells 2,596 Shares

Robert Golden, a director at $HNVR, sold 2,596 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $69,117. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 213,019 shares of this class of $HNVR stock.

$HNVR Insider Trading Activity

$HNVR insiders have traded $HNVR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT GOLDEN has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 18,150 shares for an estimated $479,039 .

. MICHAEL DAVID M.D. KATZ sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $127,650

ELENA SISTI purchased 215 shares for an estimated $5,048

PHILIP A OKUN purchased 100 shares for an estimated $1,714

$HNVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $HNVR stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

