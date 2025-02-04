News & Insights

Insider Sale: Director at $HNVR Sells 2,500 Shares

February 04, 2025 — 02:01 pm EST

Robert Golden, a director at $HNVR, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $66,459. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 27,920 shares of this class of $HNVR stock.

$HNVR Insider Trading Activity

$HNVR insiders have traded $HNVR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT GOLDEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,272 shares for an estimated $190,824.
  • MICHAEL DAVID M.D. KATZ sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $127,650
  • ELENA SISTI purchased 215 shares for an estimated $5,048
  • PHILIP A OKUN purchased 100 shares for an estimated $1,714

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HNVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $HNVR stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


