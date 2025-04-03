Insider Sale: Director at $HMN Sells 2,816 Shares

Beverley J. McClure, a director at $HMN, sold 2,816 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $120,682. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,643 shares of this class of $HMN stock.

$HMN Insider Trading Activity

$HMN insiders have traded $HMN stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARITA ZURAITIS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 133,042 shares for an estimated $5,300,575 .

. BRET A CONKLIN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,017 shares for an estimated $1,121,294 .

. BEVERLEY J. MCCLURE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,267 shares for an estimated $465,833 .

. DONALD M CARLEY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,187 shares for an estimated $388,406 .

. KIMBERLY A JOHNSON (SVP & Controller) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $128,640

$HMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $HMN stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

