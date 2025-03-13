Insider Sale: Director at $HLI Sells 200 Shares

Gillian Beth Zucker, a director at $HLI, sold 200 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $31,654. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,601 shares of this class of $HLI stock.

$HLI Insider Trading Activity

$HLI insiders have traded $HLI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J LINDSEY ALLEY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $2,318,625

IRWIN GOLD (CO-CHAIRMAN) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $952,500

CHRISTOPHER M CRAIN (GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $464,850

GILLIAN BETH ZUCKER has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,400 shares for an estimated $238,252.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HLI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 253 institutional investors add shares of $HLI stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.