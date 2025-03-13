Insider Sale: Director at $HLI Sells 200 Shares

Gillian Beth Zucker, a director at $HLI, sold 200 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $31,654. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,601 shares of this class of $HLI stock.
$HLI Insider Trading Activity
$HLI insiders have traded $HLI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- J LINDSEY ALLEY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $2,318,625
- IRWIN GOLD (CO-CHAIRMAN) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $952,500
- CHRISTOPHER M CRAIN (GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $464,850
- GILLIAN BETH ZUCKER has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,400 shares for an estimated $238,252.
$HLI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 253 institutional investors add shares of $HLI stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 573,745 shares (+122.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,636,556
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 350,961 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,947,887
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 305,685 shares (+731.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,085,257
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 264,617 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,953,388
- EARNEST PARTNERS LLC removed 263,680 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,790,668
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 237,615 shares (+341.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,264,220
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 208,851 shares (+6.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,269,064
