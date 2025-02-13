Insider Sale: Director at $HGTY Sells 3,541 Shares

ROBERT I KAUFFMAN, a director at $HGTY, sold 3,541 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $35,728. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,303,181 shares of this class of $HGTY stock.

$HGTY Insider Trading Activity

$HGTY insiders have traded $HGTY stock on the open market 125 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 125 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HGTY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT I KAUFFMAN has made 0 purchases and 125 sales selling 1,030,868 shares for an estimated $11,334,178.

$HGTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $HGTY stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.