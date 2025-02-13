Insider Sale: Director at $HGTY Sells 3,541 Shares

ROBERT I KAUFFMAN, a director at $HGTY, sold 3,541 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $35,728. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,303,181 shares of this class of $HGTY stock.
$HGTY Insider Trading Activity
$HGTY insiders have traded $HGTY stock on the open market 125 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 125 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HGTY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT I KAUFFMAN has made 0 purchases and 125 sales selling 1,030,868 shares for an estimated $11,334,178.
$HGTY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $HGTY stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PEMBROKE MANAGEMENT, LTD added 953,427 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,200,570
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 483,324 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,664,076
- GREENHAVEN ROAD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 272,278 shares (-18.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,627,482
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 202,033 shares (-7.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,949,618
- MARKEL GROUP INC. added 108,000 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,042,200
- GABELLI & CO INVESTMENT ADVISERS, INC. removed 103,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,050,561
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 92,068 shares (+265.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $936,331
