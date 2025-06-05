Stocks
HEI

Insider Sale: Director at $HEI, HEI.A Sells 356 Shares

June 05, 2025 — 10:30 am EDT

Frank J Schwitter, a director at $HEI, HEI.A, sold 356 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $106,481. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,500 shares of this class of $HEI, HEI.A stock.

$HEI, HEI.A Insider Trading Activity

$HEI, HEI.A insiders have traded $HEI, HEI.A stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HEI, HEI.A stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ALAN SCHRIESHEIM sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $11,978,505
  • FRANK J SCHWITTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 956 shares for an estimated $249,296.
  • JULIE NEITZEL sold 700 shares for an estimated $172,362

