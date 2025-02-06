Insider Sale: Director at $HBT Sells 8,000 Shares

PATRICK F BUSCH, a director at $HBT, sold 8,000 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $198,160. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 182,000 shares of this class of $HBT stock.
$HBT Insider Trading Activity
$HBT insiders have traded $HBT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRED L DRAKE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,219,590.
- ROGER A BAKER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $223,300.
- PATRICK F BUSCH sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $198,160
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HBT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $HBT stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 308,354 shares (-53.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,746,785
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 105,307 shares (+92.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,304,117
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 105,160 shares (+16.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,300,900
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 54,549 shares (-42.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,193,532
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 36,392 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $796,256
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 33,292 shares (+1.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $728,428
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 28,488 shares (-52.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $623,317
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.