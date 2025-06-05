Insider Sale: Director at $HAYW Sells 73,459 Shares

Partners, L.P. MSD, a director at $HAYW, sold 73,459 shares of the company on 11-06-2024 for an estimated $1,203,258. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,231,935 shares of this class of $HAYW stock.
$HAYW Insider Trading Activity
$HAYW insiders have traded $HAYW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAYW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN HOLLERAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $2,899,575.
- PARTNERS, L.P. MSD sold 153,474 shares for an estimated $2,136,358
$HAYW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $HAYW stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 5,656,808 shares (-67.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,742,767
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ added 2,592,926 shares (+63.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,093,529
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 2,158,772 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,050,106
- FMR LLC removed 1,524,813 shares (-11.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,225,396
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 1,452,837 shares (-68.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,223,491
- GREENHOUSE FUNDS LLLP added 1,389,434 shares (+43.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,340,921
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,220,862 shares (+112.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,994,399
