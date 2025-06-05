Insider Sale: Director at $HAYW Sells 73,459 Shares

Stocks
Partners, L.P. MSD, a director at $HAYW, sold 73,459 shares of the company on 11-06-2024 for an estimated $1,203,258. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,231,935 shares of this class of $HAYW stock.

$HAYW Insider Trading Activity

$HAYW insiders have traded $HAYW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAYW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KEVIN HOLLERAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $2,899,575.
  • PARTNERS, L.P. MSD sold 153,474 shares for an estimated $2,136,358

$HAYW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $HAYW stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

