Insider Sale: Director at $HALO Sells 1,795 Shares

Jeffrey William Henderson, a director at $HALO, sold 1,795 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $103,991. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 36,816 shares of this class of $HALO stock.

$HALO Insider Trading Activity

$HALO insiders have traded $HALO stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HALO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HELEN TORLEY (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $4,545,973 .

. MICHAEL J. LABARRE (SVP, CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 61,697 shares for an estimated $3,579,834 .

. JEFFREY WILLIAM HENDERSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,075,035.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HALO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $HALO stock to their portfolio, and 285 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HALO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HALO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HALO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 09/09.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.