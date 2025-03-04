News & Insights

H

Insider Sale: Director at $H Sells 1,600 Shares

March 04, 2025 — 06:03 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

SUSAN D KRONICK, a director at $H, sold 1,600 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $226,848. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 37,927 shares of this class of $H stock.

$H Insider Trading Activity

$H insiders have traded $H stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $H stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • & TOM PRITZKER FOUNDATION MARGOT sold 1,642,251 shares for an estimated $249,999,869
  • JOAN BOTTARINI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,641 shares for an estimated $1,244,479.
  • DAVID UDELL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,375 shares for an estimated $675,183.
  • MARK R VONDRASEK (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,776 shares for an estimated $604,140.
  • SUSAN D KRONICK sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $226,848

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$H Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $H stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


