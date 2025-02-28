Insider Sale: Director at $GWAV Sells 100,000 Shares

JASON T ADELMAN, a director at $GWAV, sold 100,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $25,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 300,000 shares of this class of $GWAV stock.

$GWAV Insider Trading Activity

$GWAV insiders have traded $GWAV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANNY MEEKS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 377,002 shares for an estimated $248,821

JASON T ADELMAN has made 1 purchase buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $66,000 and 1 sale selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $25,000 .

and 1 sale selling 100,000 shares for an estimated . HENRY III SICIGNANO purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $65,900

$GWAV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $GWAV stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CWM, LLC removed 120 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $51

