Insider Sale: Director at $GTLB Sells 600 Shares

KAREN BLASING, a director at $GTLB, sold 600 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $41,148. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 127,633 shares of this class of $GTLB stock.

$GTLB insiders have traded $GTLB stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 53 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SYTSE SIJBRANDIJ (Executive Chair of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 644,000 shares for an estimated $39,130,345 .

. MATTHEW JACOBSON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 547,779 shares for an estimated $32,714,896 .

. BRIAN G ROBINS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $4,617,228 .

. ROBIN SCHULMAN (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 41,069 shares for an estimated $2,553,774 .

. SUSAN L BOSTROM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,329,000 .

. KAREN BLASING has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $1,605,536 .

. ERIN MANNIX (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,433 shares for an estimated $75,662

We have seen 253 institutional investors add shares of $GTLB stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

