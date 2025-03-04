Insider Sale: Director at $GSHD Sells 7,448 Shares

Waded Cruzado, a director at $GSHD, sold 7,448 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $882,141. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 81.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,645 shares of this class of $GSHD stock.

$GSHD Insider Trading Activity

$GSHD insiders have traded $GSHD stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GSHD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS MCCONNON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 205,000 shares for an estimated $24,875,730 .

. MARK MILLER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 61,622 shares for an estimated $6,791,048 .

. ADRIENNE KEBODEAUX has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $5,009,489 .

. PATRICK RYAN LANGSTON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,855,973 .

. WADED CRUZADO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,450 shares for an estimated $1,002,150.

$GSHD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $GSHD stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

