Insider Sale: Director at $GRND Sells 19,432 Shares

J MICHAEL JR GEARON, a director at $GRND, sold 19,432 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $480,942. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,480,568 shares of this class of $GRND stock.

$GRND Insider Trading Activity

$GRND insiders have traded $GRND stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES FU BIN LU has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 4,394,546 shares for an estimated $95,282,318 .

. J MICHAEL JR GEARON has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 2,639,159 shares for an estimated $63,143,549 .

. AUSTIN J BALANCE (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 358,410 shares for an estimated $6,054,136 .

. ZACHARY KATZ (GC and Head of Global Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,231 shares for an estimated $203,202 .

. NATHAN RICHARDSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $109,910 .

. DANIEL BROOKS BAER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,435 shares for an estimated $106,400.

$GRND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $GRND stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GRND Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GRND in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/16/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.