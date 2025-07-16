Insider Sale: Director at $GRND Sells 1,000 Shares

Nathan Richardson, a director at $GRND, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 07-14-2025 for an estimated $21,260. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,126 shares of this class of $GRND stock.

$GRND Insider Trading Activity

$GRND insiders have traded $GRND stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES FU BIN LU has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 3,257,624 shares for an estimated $77,997,384 .

. J MICHAEL JR GEARON has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 2,639,159 shares for an estimated $63,143,549 .

. AUSTIN J BALANCE (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 158,801 shares for an estimated $3,558,659 .

. VANDANA MEHTA-KRANTZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 77,593 shares for an estimated $1,794,040 .

. ZACHARY KATZ (GC and Head of Global Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 35,499 shares for an estimated $779,740 .

. NATHAN RICHARDSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $122,040 .

. DANIEL BROOKS BAER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,435 shares for an estimated $106,400.

$GRND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $GRND stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GRND Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GRND in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/30/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

$GRND Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GRND recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GRND in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $27.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $26.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Andy Marok from Raymond James set a target price of $26.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Nicholas Jones from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $21.0 on 03/05/2025

