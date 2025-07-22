Insider Sale: Director at $GRF Sells 808 Shares

Donald G Tyler, a director at $GRF, sold 808 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $8,096. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,276 shares of this class of $GRF stock.
$GRF Insider Trading Activity
$GRF insiders have traded $GRF stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID C SIMS (CFO, CCO, Secretary, Treasurer) has made 5 purchases buying 10,699 shares for an estimated $102,787 and 0 sales.
- LUKE E SIMS (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 6,600 shares for an estimated $64,370 and 0 sales.
- DONALD G TYLER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,610 shares for an estimated $26,207.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GRF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $GRF stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 5,912 shares (-43.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,996
- SIGMA INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC removed 3,264 shares (-19.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,019
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 1,378 shares (+9.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,518
- BLUE BELL PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 894 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,770
- WOLVERINE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 362 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,551
- DINUZZO PRIVATE WEALTH, INC. added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $0
- MORGAN STANLEY added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.