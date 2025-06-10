Insider Sale: Director at $GPMT Sells 8,814 Shares

TANUJA M DEHNE, a director at $GPMT, sold 8,814 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $22,475. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 77,152 shares of this class of $GPMT stock.

$GPMT Insider Trading Activity

$GPMT insiders have traded $GPMT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAZAR NIKOLIC has made 7 purchases buying 57,848 shares for an estimated $171,889 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PATRICK GREGORY HALTER has made 2 purchases buying 63,001 shares for an estimated $164,222 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEPHEN G KASNET sold 41,666 shares for an estimated $106,248

JOHN A TAYLOR (President and CEO) purchased 42,000 shares for an estimated $95,759

TANUJA M DEHNE sold 8,814 shares for an estimated $22,475

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GPMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $GPMT stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GPMT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GPMT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GPMT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GPMT forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.