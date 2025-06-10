Insider Sale: Director at $GPMT Sells 8,814 Shares

TANUJA M DEHNE, a director at $GPMT, sold 8,814 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $22,475. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 77,152 shares of this class of $GPMT stock.
$GPMT Insider Trading Activity
$GPMT insiders have traded $GPMT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LAZAR NIKOLIC has made 7 purchases buying 57,848 shares for an estimated $171,889 and 0 sales.
- PATRICK GREGORY HALTER has made 2 purchases buying 63,001 shares for an estimated $164,222 and 0 sales.
- STEPHEN G KASNET sold 41,666 shares for an estimated $106,248
- JOHN A TAYLOR (President and CEO) purchased 42,000 shares for an estimated $95,759
- TANUJA M DEHNE sold 8,814 shares for an estimated $22,475
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GPMT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $GPMT stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC added 696,925 shares (+128.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,812,005
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 498,437 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,295,936
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 406,975 shares (-34.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,058,135
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 318,670 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $889,089
- CURA WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 210,408 shares (+16.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $547,060
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 182,166 shares (-85.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $473,631
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 178,988 shares (-73.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $465,368
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$GPMT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GPMT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GPMT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GPMT forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.