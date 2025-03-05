Insider Sale: Director at $GPC Sells 4,024 Shares

WENDY B NEEDHAM, a director at $GPC, sold 4,024 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $496,078. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 35.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,333 shares of this class of $GPC stock.

$GPC Insider Trading Activity

$GPC insiders have traded $GPC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WENDY B NEEDHAM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,632 shares for an estimated $690,292 .

. RANDALL P BREAUX (Group President, GPC N.A.) purchased 750 shares for an estimated $100,237

$GPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 431 institutional investors add shares of $GPC stock to their portfolio, and 680 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GPC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GPC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

