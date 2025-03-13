Insider Sale: Director at $GOOGL Sells 10 Shares

JOHN L HENNESSY, a director at $GOOGL, sold 10 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $1,680. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,813 shares of this class of $GOOGL stock.

$GOOGL Insider Trading Activity

$GOOGL insiders have traded $GOOGL stock on the open market 87 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 87 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAVITARK RAM SHRIRAM has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 190,566 shares for an estimated $35,538,992 .

. SUNDAR PICHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 112,500 shares for an estimated $19,080,731 .

. JOHN KENT WALKER (President, Global Affairs, CLO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 51,312 shares for an estimated $9,301,893 .

. AMIE THUENER O'TOOLE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 20,977 shares for an estimated $3,850,804 .

. RUTH PORAT (President, Chief Invs. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,690 shares for an estimated $3,245,778 .

. JOHN L HENNESSY has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 7,700 shares for an estimated $1,366,194 .

. FRANCES ARNOLD has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 894 shares for an estimated $158,277.

$GOOGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,258 institutional investors add shares of $GOOGL stock to their portfolio, and 2,030 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GOOGL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOGL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

