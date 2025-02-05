Insider Sale: Director at $GO Sells 29,536 Shares

Eric J. Jr. Lindberg, a director at $GO, sold 29,536 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $498,567. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 119,874 shares of this class of $GO stock.
$GO Insider Trading Activity
$GO insiders have traded $GO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC J. JR. LINDBERG has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 629,631 shares for an estimated $11,237,115.
- ERIK D. RAGATZ purchased 110,000 shares for an estimated $2,007,500
$GO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of $GO stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 5,479,836 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $96,171,121
- 12 WEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 4,300,000 shares (-78.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $75,465,000
- FPR PARTNERS LLC added 3,800,000 shares (+271.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $66,690,000
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,755,208 shares (+242.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $48,353,900
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,324,143 shares (-85.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,238,709
- FMR LLC removed 1,313,281 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,048,081
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,251,038 shares (-95.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,955,716
