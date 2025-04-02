Insider Sale: Director at $GMS Sells 12,474 Shares

Theron I Gilliam, a director at $GMS, sold 12,474 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $916,340. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 28.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 31,507 shares of this class of $GMS stock.

$GMS Insider Trading Activity

$GMS insiders have traded $GMS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE T HENDREN (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $510,650

$GMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $GMS stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GMS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $80.0 on 03/07/2025

