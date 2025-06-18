Insider Sale: Director at $GLRE Sells 2,500 Shares

Ian Isaacs, a director at $GLRE, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $36,299. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 84,484 shares of this class of $GLRE stock.

$GLRE Insider Trading Activity

$GLRE insiders have traded $GLRE stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK O'BRIEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $266,650 .

. BRIAN JOSEPH OREILLY (Head of Innovations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,799 shares for an estimated $112,000 .

. IAN ISAACS sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $36,299

SHERRY DIAZ (Controller) sold 4,416 shares for an estimated $0

FARAMARZ ROMER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 16,558 shares for an estimated $0

THOMAS JAMES CURNOCK (Group CUO) sold 32,946 shares for an estimated $0

RICHARD PAUL STROMMER (Chief Actuary) sold 4,139 shares for an estimated $0

$GLRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $GLRE stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

