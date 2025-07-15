Insider Sale: Director at $GILD Sells 5,000 Shares

Jeffrey Bluestone, a director at $GILD, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 07-14-2025 for an estimated $548,700. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 35.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,920 shares of this class of $GILD stock.

$GILD Insider Trading Activity

$GILD insiders have traded $GILD stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW D DICKINSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 312,785 shares for an estimated $31,570,576 .

. JOHANNA MERCIER (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 31,000 shares for an estimated $3,341,073 .

. DANIEL PATRICK O'DAY (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,208,676 .

. JEFFREY BLUESTONE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $548,700

$GILD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 907 institutional investors add shares of $GILD stock to their portfolio, and 918 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GILD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GILD stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 06/06, 05/05 and 0 sales.

on 06/06, 05/05 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/07 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/14.

on 03/07 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/14. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/16.

on 04/16. REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

$GILD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GILD in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/17/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/27/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

$GILD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GILD recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $GILD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Salim Syed from Mizuho set a target price of $117.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $135.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer set a target price of $125.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $125.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Chris Schott from JP Morgan set a target price of $130.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Tim Anderson from B of A Securities set a target price of $126.0 on 03/05/2025

