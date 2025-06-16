Insider Sale: Director at $GH Sells 2,626 Shares

MYRTLE S POTTER, a director at $GH, sold 2,626 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $130,512. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 18,180 shares of this class of $GH stock.

$GH Insider Trading Activity

$GH insiders have traded $GH stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMIRALI TALASAZ (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 240,000 shares for an estimated $11,910,935 .

. KUMUD KALIA (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $336,621 .

. MEGHAN V. JOYCE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,537 shares for an estimated $166,010 .

MUSA TARIQ has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 580 shares for an estimated $23,848.

$GH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $GH stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GH in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

