Insider Sale: Director at $GDDY Sells 500 Shares

BRIAN SHARPLES, a director at $GDDY, sold 500 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $103,850. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,621 shares of this class of $GDDY stock.

$GDDY Insider Trading Activity

$GDDY insiders have traded $GDDY stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDDY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMANPAL SINGH BHUTANI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 31,620 shares for an estimated $5,693,894 .

. MARK MCCAFFREY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 22,966 shares for an estimated $3,997,410 .

. ROGER CHEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $908,050 .

. NICK DADDARIO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,660 shares for an estimated $558,737 .

. PHONTIP PALITWANON (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,325 shares for an estimated $468,456 .

. BRIAN SHARPLES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $391,740 .

. SIGAL ZARMI sold 400 shares for an estimated $63,042

JARED F. SINE (Chief Strategy & Legal Officer) sold 17 shares for an estimated $3,111

$GDDY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 345 institutional investors add shares of $GDDY stock to their portfolio, and 331 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

