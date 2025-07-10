Insider Sale: Director at $GBX Sells 3,727 Shares

THOMAS B FARGO, a director at $GBX, sold 3,727 shares of the company on 07-09-2025 for an estimated $204,854. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 63.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,141 shares of this class of $GBX stock.

$GBX Insider Trading Activity

$GBX insiders have traded $GBX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN J COMSTOCK (EVP & President, The Americas) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,655,695

WILLIAM J. KRUEGER (SVP, COO, The Americas) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $524,550 .

. THOMAS B FARGO sold 3,727 shares for an estimated $204,854

$GBX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $GBX stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GBX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GBX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 07/02/2025

