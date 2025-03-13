Insider Sale: Director at $GAP Sells 3,539 Shares

Elisabeth B Donohue, a director at $GAP, sold 3,539 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $74,464. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 46.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,000 shares of this class of $GAP stock.

$GAP Insider Trading Activity

$GAP insiders have traded $GAP stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM SYDNEY FISHER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $13,034,893 .

. ROBERT J FISHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $12,901,950 .

. JOHN J FISHER sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $6,044,775

KATRINA O'CONNELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 87,557 shares for an estimated $2,228,553 .

. HORACIO BARBEITO (President & CEO, Old Navy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,616 shares for an estimated $1,513,588 .

. CHRIS BLAKESLEE (President & CEO, Athleta) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,708 shares for an estimated $788,745 .

. SARAH GILLIGAN (Chief Sup Chn & Transform Ofcr) sold 8,851 shares for an estimated $182,441

ELISABETH B DONOHUE sold 3,539 shares for an estimated $74,464

