Insider Sale: Director at $GAM Sells 11,199 Shares

SPENCER DAVIDSON, a director at $GAM, sold 11,199 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $278,046. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 33.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,400 shares of this class of $GAM stock.

$GAM Insider Trading Activity

$GAM insiders have traded $GAM stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SPENCER DAVIDSON sold 11,199 shares for an estimated $278,046

EUGENE S STARK (VP Administration/CCO/PFO) has made 4 purchases buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $198,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY W PRIEST (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 7,735 shares for an estimated $192,917 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANANG K. MAJMUDAR (Senior Vice-President) has made 6 purchases buying 2,850 shares for an estimated $81,449 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CRAIG ANTHONY GRASSI (Vice-President) has made 2 purchases buying 750 shares for an estimated $18,720 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $GAM stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.