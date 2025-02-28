Insider Sale: Director at $FUSB Sells 1,500 Shares

John Lee McPhearson, a director at $FUSB, sold 1,500 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $12,345. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,208 shares of this class of $FUSB stock.

$FUSB Insider Trading Activity

$FUSB insiders have traded $FUSB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FUSB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN LEE MCPHEARSON has made 1 purchase buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $12,345 and 1 sale selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $12,345 .

and 1 sale selling 1,500 shares for an estimated . MARLENE M MCCAIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 500 shares for an estimated $5,742.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FUSB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $FUSB stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.