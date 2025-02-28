Insider Sale: Director at $FUSB Sells 1,500 Shares

John Lee McPhearson, a director at $FUSB, sold 1,500 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $12,345. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,208 shares of this class of $FUSB stock.
$FUSB Insider Trading Activity
$FUSB insiders have traded $FUSB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FUSB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN LEE MCPHEARSON has made 1 purchase buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $12,345 and 1 sale selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $12,345.
- MARLENE M MCCAIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 500 shares for an estimated $5,742.
$FUSB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $FUSB stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 12,850 shares (+93.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $161,781
- CAHABA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 12,760 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,648
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 8,690 shares (+54.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,407
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 5,063 shares (+37.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,743
- REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP removed 4,200 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,878
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 3,176 shares (+11.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,985
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,628 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,086
