Insider Sale: Director at $FRSH Sells 6,303 Shares

ROXANNE S AUSTIN, a director at $FRSH, sold 6,303 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $110,680. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 187,490 shares of this class of $FRSH stock.

$FRSH Insider Trading Activity

$FRSH insiders have traded $FRSH stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RATHNAGIRISH MATHRUBOOTHAM (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,500,000 shares for an estimated $39,051,318 .

. ZACHARY NELSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,625 shares for an estimated $717,720 .

. ROXANNE S AUSTIN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 37,813 shares for an estimated $564,376 .

. JENNIFER H TAYLOR has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 28,125 shares for an estimated $413,208 .

. JOHANNA FLOWER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,150 shares for an estimated $398,707 .

. MIKA YAMAMOTO (CHIEF CUST & MARKETING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,436 shares for an estimated $194,497 .

. BARRY L. PADGETT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,685 shares for an estimated $77,088.

$FRSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of $FRSH stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

