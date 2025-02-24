Insider Sale: Director at $FREVS Sells 3,000 Shares

DAVID F MCBRIDE, a director at $FREVS, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 09-27-2024 for an estimated $51,120. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 67,318 shares of this class of $FREVS stock.

$FREVS Insider Trading Activity

$FREVS insiders have traded $FREVS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FREVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID F MCBRIDE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $153,060.

