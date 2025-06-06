Insider Sale: Director at $FNF Sells 10,000 Shares

John D Rood, a director at $FNF, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $539,552. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 230,569 shares of this class of $FNF stock.

$FNF Insider Trading Activity

$FNF insiders have traded $FNF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN D ROOD sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $539,552

HALIM DHANIDINA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,200 shares for an estimated $309,013 .

. SANDRA DOUGLASS MORGAN sold 2,092 shares for an estimated $117,842

$FNF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 377 institutional investors add shares of $FNF stock to their portfolio, and 361 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FNF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FNF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

