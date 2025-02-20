Insider Sale: Director at $FNB Sells 15,000 Shares

DAVID L MOTLEY, a director at $FNB, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $232,585. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 65,343 shares of this class of $FNB stock.
$FNB Insider Trading Activity
$FNB insiders have traded $FNB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VINCENT J JR DELIE (Chairman, President, & CEO) sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $2,062,625
- DAVID L MOTLEY sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $232,585
- WILLIAM B CAMPBELL purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $46,699
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$FNB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of $FNB stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 20,880,667 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $308,616,258
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,155,678 shares (+2742.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,640,920
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,697,717 shares (+6.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,872,257
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 2,273,736 shares (+76.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,605,818
- KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,955,715 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,905,467
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,458,804 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,561,123
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,109,426 shares (-55.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,397,316
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.