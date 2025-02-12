Insider Sale: Director at $FLEX Sells 50,000 Shares

Lay Koon Tan, a director at $FLEX, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $2,162,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 202,850 shares of this class of $FLEX stock.
$FLEX Insider Trading Activity
$FLEX insiders have traded $FLEX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL P HARTUNG (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 64,807 shares for an estimated $2,844,537.
- LAY KOON TAN sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,162,500
- DAVID SCOTT OFFER (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $649,482.
- CHARLES K. III STEVENS sold 13,157 shares for an estimated $509,075
- KWANG HOOI TAN (Group President) sold 8,028 shares for an estimated $284,125
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$FLEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $FLEX stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 15,991,517 shares (+96.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $613,914,337
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 13,619,944 shares (-39.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $522,869,650
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ removed 4,000,193 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,567,409
- FMR LLC removed 3,950,177 shares (-9.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $132,054,417
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 2,369,141 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $79,200,383
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 1,956,560 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $65,407,800
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 1,646,320 shares (-12.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,202,224
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.