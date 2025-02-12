Insider Sale: Director at $FLEX Sells 50,000 Shares

Lay Koon Tan, a director at $FLEX, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $2,162,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 202,850 shares of this class of $FLEX stock.

$FLEX Insider Trading Activity

$FLEX insiders have traded $FLEX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL P HARTUNG (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 64,807 shares for an estimated $2,844,537 .

DAVID SCOTT OFFER (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $649,482 .

KWANG HOOI TAN (Group President) sold 8,028 shares for an estimated $284,125

$FLEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $FLEX stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

